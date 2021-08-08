Pawhuska classes start Aug. 19

Children enrolled as students in Pawhuska Public Schools are scheduled to begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Enrollment is scheduled for Aug. 10-11, or Wednesday and Thursday of this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elementary School cafeteria, 1700 N. Lynn Ave.

Other important details to know include:

Enrollment for the Pawhuska School District's new program for 3-year-olds is set for 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 12, at Indian Camp Elementary School. Parents and guardians will need to provide photo IDs for themselves, and certified birth certificates will be required for children being enrolled. For questions about this program, call Indian Camp Elementary School at 918-287-1265, ext. 5402.

Children riding school buses will need protective masks to wear during their time on the bus. This is based on federal government policy.

Tom Boone, a member of the Pawhuska Board of Education, encouraged parents to check with local barber shops and hair salons about reduced-price and free haircuts for children returning to school.