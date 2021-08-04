Barnsdall softball teams to begin season

Misty Farber

Week of Aug. 4-11

I hope everyone is enjoying the last couple of weeks of summer vacation before school begins on Aug.16. There are many events scheduled this week, as we get closer to the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The American Legion will meet Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

It is time for fall ball for the Lady Panthers softball team, as they travel to Caney Valley for their first softball game of the season on Monday, Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. The team will then host Pawnee on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at home on Wyrick Field at 3:30 p.m. Come out and support the Lady Panthers as they begin their 2021 season.

The Barnsdall Junior High girls softball team will officially start its season this week, as it hosts Caney Valley on Monday, Aug. 9, at 4:30 p.m. The team will then travel to Pawnee on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to play at 3:30 p.m. Come out and support the junior high girls as they kick off their fall season at home.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website before the meeting.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will meet next week on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at noon, with lunch served for $5. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center. A full agenda will be emailed to all members later this week.

Barnsdall Elementary will be hosting a Back to School Night on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring your school supplies, meet your teacher and participate in the fun activities of face painting, inflatables, and snow cones.

Meet the Panthers Night is also Tuesday, Aug. 10. The event will take place on the football field at 7 p.m. Come out and meet the 2021 Barnsdall Panthers!

As always, please continue to check school websites for more information and any changes in schedules and events.

Community & School Events:

Aug. 4

Sophomore Enrollment, 8 a.m. to noon

Freshman Enrollment, 1p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 5

8th grade Enrollment, 8 a.m. to noon

7th grade Enrollment, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 9

School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

HS Softball at Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

JH Softball Home v. Caney Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

HS Softball Home v. Pawnee, 3:30 p.m.

JH Softball at Pawnee, 3:30 p.m.

Back to School Night at Elementary, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Panthers, 7 p.m.