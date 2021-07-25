Barnsdall Public Schools releases enrollment details

Misty Farber

Week of Jul. 28 to Aug. 3

I hope everyone is staying cool indoors this week as the temperatures climb close to the triple digits.

It is hard to believe that a new school year is just around the corner, with the first day of attendance on Monday, Aug. 16. Barnsdall Public Schools has released its official enrollment dates for the upcoming school year for new and returning students.

All students new to the district and all high school seniors will enroll on Monday, Aug. 2. New Elementary students from Kindergarten through sixth grade will enroll from 9 a.m. to noon that day at the Elementary School, and new students in grades seven through eleven will enroll from 8 a.m. to noon at the High School. Additionally, all seniors new and returning will enroll on Monday, Aug. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the High School.

The rest of the week will be reserved for junior high and high school students who attended Barnsdall last school year. Juniors are scheduled to enroll on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the sophomores will enroll from 8 a.m. to noon, and the freshman will enroll from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Then, on Friday, Aug. 6, the eighth-grade students will enroll from 8 a.m. to noon, and the seventh-grade students will enroll from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. As always, please check the Barnsdall school website and Facebook page for more information.

As you prepare for the upcoming school year, the Cherokee Nation offers $150 to students through its school clothing assistance program. Children ages 5 to 18 with a Cherokee Nation Tribal card are eligible for the voucher. The application is due Aug. 20 and is not income-based. The application can be accessed at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

Additionally, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation offers a $200 voucher to students enrolled in Pre-K through 5th grade, and a $250 voucher for students in grades six through twelve. The application is due by Dec. 31 and can be found at https://www.mcn-nsn.gov/services/school-clothing/.

The Choctaw Nation offers $100 in assistance for school supplies and clothing through the Student School and Activity Fund for ages 3 to high school seniors. For more information, call 580-634-0681. Also, the Osage Nation offers school supplies to students through its JOM program.

Community & School Events:

Aug. 2

New Student Enrollment

Kindergarten-6th grade, 9 a.m. to noon

7th-11th grades, 8 a.m. to noon

All Seniors, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

Returning Juniors enroll, 9 a .m.-12:30 p.m.

Aug. 4

Returning Sophomores enroll, 8 a.m. to noon

Freshmen enroll, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 6

8th-grade students enroll, 8 a.m. to noon

7th-grade students enroll, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.