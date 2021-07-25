Annual school supply drive begins

Staff Reports

The annual school supply drive in Pawhuska, in cooperation with the First United Methodist Church, is getting under way.

Anyone who would like to make a financial donation to this annual effort to provide school supplies for students and teachers in Pawhuska Public Schools should contact Linda Boone at 918-287-3711.

Boone asked that donors please write "School Supplies" on the memo lines of their contribution checks.

Funds collected for the purchase of school supplies will be used by Pawhuska Public Schools to make bulk purchases, at favorable prices, of supplies for students and teachers.