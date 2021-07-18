Barnsdall Chamber to choose new president

Misty Farber

July 21-27

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met last week and discussed several items on the agenda, including an official resignation from Chamber President Claud Rosendale. Claud will be stepping down from the official duties of president and handing the reins to the next member who will be appointed. We certainly know how much Claud has done for our community and appreciate all of his dedication and commitment. The Chamber will now work to fill the open position at the next Chamber meeting.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley provided a brief update on the repair of the spillway at Lake Waxhoma. He noted that there are still repairs needed, but the spillway will hopefully be permanently fixed soon.

The Chamber also discussed the historical signs that have all been placed around town.The plasma cut signs are red with no back, making them difficult to read. The Chamber will look into the cost of adding a background to each sign to make it easier to read. There was also a discussion of the need for help with maintenance around the Main Street Memorial Wall, providing weed trimming and landscaping. The Chamber will look to school organizations for volunteers to help keep the area looking nice and presentable.

For years, there have been many conversations about the annual Memorial Day Weekend event being named “Bigheart Day” or “Big Heart Day.” The planning committee met last week and officially made the name change to “Bigheart Day.”

State Representative Judd Strom spoke to the Chamber members about his excitement to help represent the small communities at the Capitol. Strom's district will include Barnsdall once the results of redistricting take effect.

The next Chamber of Commerce meeting is scheduled for, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at noon.

It is nearing the end of the summer break from school, and it is time to start back-to-school shopping for school supplies. Please visit the Barnsdall Elementary School website or Facebook page for an itemized school supply list for each grade.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be distributing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will have a mobile pantry, Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to noon. The Free Will Baptist Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank will open its pantry on Saturday, July. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship application process will soon be open for students who will be entering grades 8, 9, 10 and 11 for the upcoming school year. The scholarship is for any student whose family income is $60,000 or less. This scholarship pays for the tuition at any Oklahoma college for four years and can range from $5,000-$6,500 a year. You must meet the academic and conduct requirements throughout high school to stay eligible for the scholarship. The application is available online at www.okpromise.org. Email okpromise@osrhe.edu or call 1-800-858-1840 for questions or to request a paper application.

There is still time to sign up for the Senior Orientation Day on Monday, July 26, hosted by the Osage Nation Education Department. The orientation will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will provide rising high school seniors with valuable information regarding college and career planning, scholarships, and job readiness skills. For questions or to register for this event, please call 918-387-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. All Johnson-O'Malley (JOM) students are eligible to attend.

Community & School Events:

July 21

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11a.m. to noon

July 24

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to noon

July 26

Osage Nation Senior Orientation Day, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.