Energy assistance available through the Osage Nation

Misty Farber

July 14-20

I hope everyone had a safe Fourth of July and is staying cool during the hot summer months.

The Osage Nation is offering two programs to help families keep their homes cool in the summer. The Energy Assistance Program and Crisis Assistance Program are available to Native Americans who reside in Osage County and meet specific income requirements.

The Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to pay an electric bill.

The Crisis Assistance Program offers financial assistance to repair or replace a broken air conditioning unit. For more information or to apply for these two programs, please call 918-287-5555 or email financial-assist@osagenation-nsn.gov.

Is your garden supplying you with an abundance of vegetables? Do you want to learn how to preserve and can vegetables for the winter? You are in luck! The Osage Nation is offering canning classes to individuals ages 12 and older. Participants will receive a canning book and are eligible for door prizes. The classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a Saturday, and lunch will be served.

Participants can sign up to take a class in Hominy or Pawhuska. The canning class in Hominy will be offered on July 17, and the class in Pawhuska will be provided on Aug. 21. To register, please call 918-287-5482 or email Jamie.Clark@osagenation-nsn.gov

If you are a Choctaw tribal member and are thinking about purchasing school supplies and clothing for the upcoming school year, the Choctaw tribe is offering financial assistance to help pay for those items. The Student School and Activity Fund (SSAF) is a grant-making fund providing $100 for students ages 3 to high school seniors. The funding can be used to purchase school supplies and clothes. Students must have a Choctaw tribal membership card to apply for the grant. For more information, please call 580-634-0681.

Camp Woolaroc for ages 9 to 11 begins on July 27, ending on July 30. Please get in touch with Woolaroc at 918-336-0307 to register to attend this three-day camp

The Osage Nation Education Department has scheduled a Senior Orientation Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26. The day will provide rising high school seniors with valuable information regarding college and career planning, scholarships, and job readiness skills. For questions or to register for this event, please call 918-387-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. All Johnson-O'Malley (JOM) students are eligible to attend.

Community & School Events:

July 14

Osage--ACT/SAT Prep Workshop 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 17

Hominy Canning Class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 20

Camp Woolaroc

July 21

Camp Woolaroc

July 22

Camp Woolaroc