Begin making preparations for 2021-22 school year

Misty Farber

July 7-13

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce meets at noon Tuesday, July 13, at the Barnsdall Community Center. An agenda will be emailed to all members.

Barnsdall Public Schools will be starting 2021-22 classes in less than a month, with the first official school day starting on Monday, Aug. 16.

As you prepare for the upcoming school year, several Native American tribes provide school clothing assistance and school supplies for students. The Muscogee Nation offers a $200 voucher to students enrolled in pre-K through fifth grade and a $250 voucher for students in grades 6 through 12. Application information can be found at www.mcn-nsn.gov/services/school-clothing/. The Osage Nation also offers school supplies to students through its Johnson-O'Malley (JOM) program.

The ACT testing center has released its official testing dates for high school students for the upcoming school year. The first testing date is Sept. 11, and it costs $60 to register. ACT is also providing four fee waivers for students in grades 11 and 12 who meet income eligibility requirements. The ACT is an entrance exam required as part of the admissions process to enroll in most post-secondary education institutions.

The Osage Nation also offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members of the tribe. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), through which they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees, and test preparation materials. If you are a high school student and want to register for the ACT on Sept. 11, you can fill out the CEAT application to pay for your ACT registration. Students are also eligible for free tutoring and academic services through the Osage Nation School Support Program (ONSSP). For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.

Camp Woolaroc begins next week for kids ages 6 to 8. The camp will be from Tuesday, July 20, to Thursday, July 22. The student camp for ages 9 to 11 will be Tuesday, July 27 to July 30. Please contact Woolaroc at 918-336-0307 to register.

Community and school events:

July 8

American Legion, 6 p.m.

July 13

Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon