Osage County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases; Oklahoma cases surge 14.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 14.4% as 1,573 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,375 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.4% from the week before, with 92,148 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.71% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Osage County reported 13 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,812 cases and 80 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ottawa, Cimarron and Craig counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 308 cases; Comanche County, with 147 cases; and Ottawa County, with 129. Weekly case counts rose in 49 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Ottawa, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

Oklahoma ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 45.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 54.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 43,049 vaccine doses, including 19,463 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 55,953 vaccine doses, including 23,749 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,291,904 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 12 counties, with the best declines in Garfield, Comanche and Sequoyah counties.

In Oklahoma, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 30 people were were reported dead.

A total of 458,483 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,388 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,717,567 people have tested positive and 605,526 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.