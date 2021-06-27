Wah-Zha-Zhe Day coming on July 6

Submitted

Wah-Zha-Zhe Day is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, July 6, at the Ag Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

This event is free for youth ages 7 to 18 years of age. For more information or to RSVP, contact Cheyenne Patrick at the Osage County OSU Extension Office, 918-287-4170.

There will be a presentation about the culture of the Osage people, including in regard to dress and dance. This program will offer details about Osage County history and local culture.

RSVP by Friday, July 2, to the Osage County Extension Office.