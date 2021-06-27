Pawhuska Chamber organizes Freedom Celebration Parade

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce is organizing the community's annual Independence Day parade. July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, so the parade will be held Saturday.

The 2021 Freedom Celebration Parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

Register for the parade through Friday, July 2, by visiting or contacting the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. Call the Chamber at 918-287-1208, or email Reba Bueno-Conner at Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.

Entrants also can register at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, before the parade, in the parking lot behind American Heritage Bank.

Following the parade, free hot dogs, apple cobbler and water will be available at Pawhuska City Hall.

The Chamber said that categories for parade prizes are going to be: Funniest Patriotic, Best Pet, Best Wheels, Best Family, Most Patriotic, Most Original, and Most Outrageous.

Also, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's plans for the holiday include her husband, Ladd, and his cowboy crew putting on a fireworks display beginning at dusk. Additionally, beginning at 4 p.m. July 3, there will be food booths and snow cones downtown.