Red Cross to hold blood drive next Monday

Misty Farber

Week of June 23-29

Woolaroc is hosting its Kids Fest this weekend. The event is Saturday and Sunday, June 26 -27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and will include arts and crafts, games, music, and inflatables for kids of all age groups. The cost of admission is $14 for adults, and kids 12 and younger are free.

The Barnsdall Public Library has organized a fun Summer Reading Program for kids filled with storytime sessions, crafts, and games. The storytime sessions are scheduled every Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. Storytime is provided by the creative and talented Ms. Linda Snyder. The library is also open Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Osage Nation Education Department has announced that it will be hosting an event for the Class of 2022 seniors on July 26. The event will partner with the Johnson-O’Malley program and center around college and career planning, scholarships, and job readiness skills. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lunch provided. As always, there will be door prizes. Students must register for the event to attend. For questions or to register, please call 918-287-5300 or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov.

The American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for this week at the high school gym on Monday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Cross has announced on its website that there is a severe shortage in blood supply, and the organization is encouraging everyone to donate blood if they can. The blood drive at the high school will allow for each unit given to count towards a scholarship of up to $2,750.

All units given throughout the year at the community blood drives will add to the scholarship amount. A Barnsdall senior will be selected to receive a scholarship to use at a college of their choice. Again, the scholarship amount is determined by the number of blood units collected throughout the year. Please support the students and help build the total amount of units collected as they pursue their goal of 201 units. T-shirts and refreshments are provided to all donors.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you may do so now at the following website: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-REDCROSS. You may also do the Rapid Pass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire to save more time. RapidPass can reduce the time of donors by up to 15 minutes. To complete a RapidPass, go to the following link: www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

The Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June. 28. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website before the meeting.

