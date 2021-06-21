Woman dies in suspected dog attack

Osage County deputy sheriffs were dispatched Saturday, June 19, to an address west of Skiatook. They were carrying out a welfare check on an individual identified as Rebecca McCurdy, 28, who was reportedly house sitting and taking care of the homeowner's dogs.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they found McCurdy deceased. Her body was reportedly in the garage, and the Sheriff's Office said in a news release that evidence observed at the scene "indicates Rebecca was the victim of a dog attack."

"The homeowner claimed he raised pit bull dogs for hobby/sale," the Sheriff's Office said. "There were several pit bull dogs caged in the garage. One of the dog cages was toppled over and there were many signs of a dog attack visible."

Osage County Sheriff's Office investigators continued to look into the incident as they waited for results from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office. The dogs suspected of vicious activity were taken by the Sheriff's Office and were being held pending further investigation.