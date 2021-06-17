Osage Republicans to hold meeting June 24

Submitted

The Osage County Republican Party has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Pawhuska Community Center with prosecutor Brian Surber and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden listed as speakers.

Surber is the author of a recently released book titled "Injustice for All: The (Familiar) Fallacies of Criminal Justice Reform. He is a critic of the criminal justice reform movement as it has developed in Oklahoma.

Surber is currently the first assistant district attorney for the Twelfth Judicial District, which includes Rogers, Mayes, and Craig counties. Surber was formerly a special agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics assigned to the Tulsa office.

Surber graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1993 and from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1996. After graduating law school, Surber served as an assistant district attorney and director of the Eighth District Drug Task Force for 8 years. In 2004, Surber went to work for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics as the deputy general counsel primarily supervising and prosecuting wiretap cases and overseeing practitioners registered with the Bureau. He also was appointed a special assistant district attorney in numerous jurisdictions as well as a special assistant attorney general in 2005, 2015, and 2017.