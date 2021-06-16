Food pantries distributing aid this week

Misty Farber

Week of June 16-23

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met last week and discussed several items, including the positive report on attendance at Big Heart Day.

The cool weather turned out to be a positive contributing factor to the attendance and the overall success of the event. The Big Heart Day Planning Committee will be meeting soon to discuss any adjustments needed for next year, as the committee members continue to make plans to make Big Heart Day a huge success. Further, the Chamber reported it has submitted a work order request to PSO (Public Service Company of Oklahoma) to move the electrical boxes from the basketball court closer to the community center to accommodate events such as Big Heart Day.

The Chamber discussed the historical signs that will be placed around town, with two of them already in place. The plan is to have all the signs installed by the end of the week. A discussion also centered around the Main Street Memorial Wall. There are several bricks that need to be repaired and some bricks have been ordered by the Barnsdall family. The Chamber has contacted a company in Tulsa that has been scheduled to perform the work and install the new bricks.

Additionally, it was discussed to plan different events for Saturday evenings for the community. Some of the events could possibly be centered around fundraisers.

Guest speaker Sen. Bill Coleman spoke to the Chamber members, providing an update of this year’s legislative session.

The next Chamber of Commerce meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday, July 13.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be distributing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will be having a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 16. The Free Will Baptist Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June. 19.

Barnsdall Citizens, Inc.(BCI) will be hosting a 50 Plus dinner and bingo on Thursday, June 17, at the Barnsdall Community Center. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Osage Nation Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program is scheduled for this week at the Barnsdall Community Center. Seniors 55-plus are eligible to pick up their vouchers and produce from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. For more information regarding the vouchers and markets, please call 918-287-5454.

June 16

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11a.m. to noon

June 17

50+ Dinner and Bingo, 5:30 p.m.

June 19

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to noon

June 22

Barnsdall Farmers Market, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.