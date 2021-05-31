COVID-19 cases fall in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported 947 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.7% from the previous week . Then, 983 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

Oklahoma ranked 46th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 20.4% from the week before, with 140,886 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.67% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places are not reporting data on a regular schedule because of Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 33 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma, Canadian and Delaware counties.

Osage County reported 10 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported eight cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,766 cases and 76 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Oklahoma ranked 40th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 41.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 50.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 42,788 vaccine doses, including 22,661 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 61,204 vaccine doses, including 33,004 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 2,954,480 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in McCurtain, Mayes and Jackson counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 258 cases; Oklahoma County, with 221 cases; and Cleveland County, with 81. Weekly case counts rose in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, McCurtain and Comanche counties.

In Oklahoma, 373 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 40 people were reported dead.

A total of 452,777 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,291 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,258,623 people have tested positive and 594,430 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.