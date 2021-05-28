Boil order issued for Barnsdall Water System

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on Friday evening, May 28, issued a boil water order regarding water drawn from the Barnsdall Water System.

Rural Water District No. 5 purchases water from the Barnsdall Water System.

All persons using water drawn from the Barnsdall Water System for drinking, food preparation, dish washing and tooth brushing should first bring that water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, according to the DEQ.

This boil order is effective until further notice.

