Brace yourself for the excitement of Big Heart Day

Misty Farber

Week of May 26 to June 1

Barnsdall will soon have many visitors driving into town to enjoy the long-awaited annual Big Heart Day. This weekend will mark the 68th Big Heart Day and will be filled with activities for all to enjoy.

The Chamber of Commerce has been preparing for this event since its first planning meeting in January. From the design of the T-shirts to the grand finale fireworks display, this committee clocks countless hours into planning this weekend. Thank you to the chamber for all your work in coordinating this event each year.

According to the weather report, temperatures will be in the low 80s with a chance of rain on Saturday. However, it wouldn't be Big Heart Day without a bit of rain, so pack an umbrella to be prepared for our Oklahoma weather. As a reminder, please visit the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information and a detailed event schedule.

At 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, American Legion Post 227 will host a Memorial Day Service at the Ethel Reece Cemetery.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at City Hall unless otherwise noted.

The American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

There is one month left to apply for the Oklahoma's Promise scholarship. The scholarship is for any eighth-, ninth- or 10th-grade student whose family income is $55,000 or less. This scholarship pays for the tuition at any Oklahoma two-year college or four-year university. The student must meet the academic requirements and conduct throughout high school to stay eligible for the scholarship. The scholarship application is due June 30 and is available online at https://www.okhighered.org/okpromise/. For questions, call 405-225-9152 or email okpromise@osrhe.edu.

