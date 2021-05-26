Alternate public restroom facility provided on Main Street

As preparations continued last week for movie filming in Pawhuska, a restroom trailer was put in place in an alleyway along Main Street for public use.

Pawhuska normally provides public restrooms, in a building dedicated to that purpose along Kihekah Avenue, located on what is known as the “Ranchers’ Plaza” lot. The restroom facility is now behind a building façade on the front of the lot, which has been constructed by set development crew members, and is inaccessible to the public.

In substitution for it, a bathroom trailer has been placed in an alley across Main Street from The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Providing the alternate public restroom is just one of multiple gestures that movie personnel have made to try to avoid conflict with the local population, as well as with visitors to town.

Mark Walton, assistant location manager for the movie adaptation of David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon,” said in an email last week that crew parking had been arranged, so that film crew members will not be taking up parking spaces in areas that the general public will need.

“We are doing our best to corral our production team so we do not impose more than needed,” Walton said. He went on to announce upcoming road closures related to the development of movie sets.

Walton said that Kihekah Avenue, from 550 Kihekah northward to 8th Street would be closed beginning Monday of this week, May 24, along with portions of 6th and 7th streets “from Kihekah Avenue to the alleyway.”

“The intersection of Kihekah Ave. and 6th Street will be completely closed,” Walton continued. “This closure is around the clock for all vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, etc. and in effect until approximately June 7. The sidewalk adjacent to the Kennedy Building is open.”

He also explained that the movie production staff had obtained city government’s permission to temporarily close to “non-essential traffic” the area around the intersection of Leahy Avenue and 5th Street (in the vicinity of Allen Brothers Feed & Supply), which is next to the lot where a train station set has been developed for the movie.

This closure will be in effect for about a week, he said.

Some filming for the movie has already taken place at other Osage County locales, including the town of Fairfax and the Gray Horse community. Some apparent rehearsal activity on Kihekah Avenue had begun last week, and the beginning of filming in Pawhuska appeared imminent.

Pawhuska is being used as a stand-in for 1920s Fairfax, and the train station set on the old Midland Valley Railroad lot bears the name “Fairfax.”