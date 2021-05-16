Summer Reading Program to begin May 26

Submitted

The theme and schedule for the Pawhuska Public Library’s Summer Reading Program have been announced. The theme is “Trails, Tails and Tales,” and the first activity is to be at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

The activity for the kickoff session will be a petting zoo, featuring Kadie’s Kritters. For more information on this, contact the Pawhuska Public Library at 918-287-3989.

The second Summer Reading activity date is scheduled for June 2, and is billed as a “Double Header Day,” with country singer Marshall Mitchell scheduled to entertain the youngsters at the Pawhuska Elementary School gymnasium at 10:30 a.m., and a carnival activity planned for the later session, at 12:45 p.m. at the library.

The third week of Summer Reading is to feature a visit at 12:45 p.m. June 9 from Osage Hills Ranger Kyle Thoreson.

The full Summer Reading schedule will be six weeks in length, and the Journal-Capital will carry updates on programming. Summer Reading will conclude on June 30.

The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.