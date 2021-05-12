Workers prepare Pawhuska for upcoming movie filming here

Pawhuska is nearly ready for director Martin Scorsese and his actors to bring their cinematic magic to town.

Construction workers have been building facades in open spaces along a two-block stretch of Kihekah Avenue, making alterations to the fronts of existing buildings and constructing a train station set on a lot just south of 5th Street.

Filming on Scorsese's adaptation of David Grann's bestselling book "Killers of the Flower Moon" began in Osage County on April 19 and is anticipated to begin soon in downtown Pawhuska, as well. Kihekah Avenue became a one-lane thoroughfare last week for the motoring public, as city workers had used orange cones to prevent access to the west (or southbound) lane.

Once filming begins, public access to the area between 6th and 8th streets on Kihekah is expected to be denied entirely for a while.