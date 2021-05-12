Barnsdall seniors to receive awards this week

Misty Farber

Week of May 12-19

I hope everyone has been enjoying the Bigheart Day Signage posted around town courtesy of the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce. The signage is a great way to publicize the events of Bigheart Day for Barnsdall citizens and visitors driving through town.

There is also a sign at the intersection of Oklahoma 11 and 20 on the outskirts of Skiatook. The schedule of events for Bigheart Day will also be posted in next week’s column to help plan your day on Saturday, May 29. The Chamber works hard to prepare for this day, and we sure appreciate all of the work it does to make this weekend of events happen each year.

Barnsdall students will have their last day of school on Thursday, May 13, before their three-month summer break. Graduation will be Thursday, May 13, at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7 p.m.

Thursday also marks a special day for seniors, as they celebrate an afternoon being recognized for their accomplishments with academic awards, scholarships, and a trip down memory lane at their senior assembly. The senior assembly is a special time for the seniors as they come together one last time before they graduate. The senior assembly is at 1:30 p.m. in the lower gym. Good luck, seniors! We are all so proud of you and wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

The Oscar H. Hope Youth Scholarship is available for students interested in attending an educational camp or training program this summer. Students must be members of the Osage Nation and have a 3.0 GPA or better to apply. Scholarships are open to students of all grade levels, kindergarten through 12. Apply online at https://www.osagenation-nsn.gov/what-we-do/education-department/high-school. For questions about the scholarship, call Shaina Perrier at 918-287-9738.

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive in the high school gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 28. Each unit given at any community blood drive will count toward a scholarship of up to $2,750.

A senior will be selected as a recipient of the scholarship to use at a college of their choice. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of blood units collected throughout the year from community blood drives. Please support the students and help build the total amount of units collected as they reach their goal of 201 units. T-shirts and refreshments will be provided to all donors.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you may do so now at the following website: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time, or call 1-800-733-2767. You may also do the Rapid Pass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire to save more time. RapidPass can reduce the time of donors by up to 15 minutes. To complete a RapidPass, go to the following link: www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Community & School Events:

May 13

Last Day of School

Senior Assembly, 1:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Graduation, 8:15 a.m.

Elementary Awards Assembly, 9:30 a.m.