Barnsdall High to graduate centennial senior class

Barnsdall High School is scheduled to graduate its centennial senior class on Thursday, May 13. The commencement ceremony is to be held at 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The 2021 Barnsdall graduating class consists of 32 students, among which are four valedictorians. Class valedictorians all have grade-point averages of 4.0 or better. The valedictorians are Phallen Clark, Nichole Marullo, Lexi Patrick and Haley Tarwater. Each valedictorian is to make remarks during the commencement.

The indoor commencement ceremony represents a move back in the direction of a traditional celebration. A year ago, the Class of 2020 used a parade of vehicles in downtown Barnsdall as a means of marking its graduation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class officers for the Class of 2021 include: Phallen Clark, president; Keegan Marin, vice president; James Allen, secretary; Nichole Marullo, student council representative; Courtney Green, student council representative; and Haley Tarwater, student council representative.

Seniors will receive special recognition during an assembly at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in Barnsdall’s lower gym. Thursday will also be the last day of the 2020-21 school year, and a kindergarten graduation and an elementary awards assembly are scheduled for that morning.

Senior class sponsors include Fonda Tilley and Austin Gann, and the class song is “Life’s a Dance,” by country singer John Michael Montgomery.

Members of the Barnsdall Public Schools Board of Education include: Carl Kelley, president; Billy Moles, vice president; Linda Kelley, clerk; Ryan Gott, board member; and Deanna Ravellette, board member. Barnsdall’s Superintendent is Jeff Lay and its High School Principal is Sayra Bryant.

Barnsdall’s centennial graduating class is finishing school at a time when the school district is optimistically looking to the future. Its Facebook page features messages encouraging families to consider transferring their children to Barnsdall Public Schools. The district’s buildings and facilities have been upgraded by means of a bond issue project, and several of the district’s high school students were among those honored during a “Night of Scholars and Champions” program held May 11 in Bartlesville.

Barnsdall faculty honorees for the 2020-21 year included: April Cole, Elementary Teacher of the Year; Stacy Mead, Support Person of the Year; and Austin Gann, Junior High/High School Teacher of the Year.