Moore chosen by peers for administrator honor

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators last week announced Beverly Moore, assistant superintendent of Pawhuska Public Schools, has been chosen the OASA District 4 assistant superintendent/central office administrator of the year.

Moore is scheduled to receive the award in June at the summer leadership conference of the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration. The conference will be June 8-10.

OASA said it gives professional recognition to administrators who: demonstrate successful experience in top-level educational administration; have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education; can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others; have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job; have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level; and who have made contributions to educational administration.

Moore is a 34-year veteran of Oklahoma public education. She has worked in the Pawhuska School District for 32 years of her career and two years at McCord Elementary School. She was hired almost three years ago as the assistant superintendent in Pawhuska.

“It is an honor to be recognized by my colleagues as OASA District 4 assistant superintendent of the year," Moore said. "I have always loved my position, whether it be teaching or administration."

Moore grew up in Pawhuska and has a reputation in the community for helping families to address difficult but important issues. Since becoming assistant superintendent, she helped lead a community effort to retire school lunch debt that some families faced.

"It’s a blessing to be working in my hometown district with our students and families," Moore said. "Each student, staff member, and family have played an important role in my career in education. Thank you for supporting, encouraging and teaching me these past 34 years.”

Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA executive director, commented on the selection of Moore as District 4 assistant superintendent of the year.

“School leaders truly do what matters most for student success,” Deering said. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic and budget cuts this year along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly for students. Beverly Moore is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders.”

OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA district.