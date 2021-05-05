Barnsdall school year comes to a close

Misty Farber

Week of May 5-11

The end of the 2020-21 Barnsdall school year is near. The last day of school is May 13, and students will have a three-month vacation before they are scheduled to return to classes on Monday, Aug. 16.

The Barnsdall City Council will convene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All City Council meetings are held at City Hall unless otherwise noted.

The next Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday, May 11. If you are interested in becoming a Chamber member, please contact Claud Rosendale at 918-847-2202. The annual membership charge is $25 for businesses and $15 for individuals.

It's that time of year to celebrate and recognize the Barnsdall athletes at the 2021 All Sports Banquet. The banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the high school football field.

Oklahoma State University's College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology is offering several different STEAM camps this summer for students in grades 6 through 12. The camps will allow students to learn about various disciplines of engineering, architecture, and technology. The cost and dates of the camps vary depending on the specific program. To learn more about the camps and to register online, visit https://ceat.okstate.edu/ursp/undergraduate-recruitment.html. For questions, call Jake Akin at 405-744-3920 or email ceat.recruitment@oksate.edu. Below is the list of camps, dates, age groups, and registration costs.

Grades 8-12

Fire Protection -- July 19-23, Price: $499

Engineering Discovery for Girls -- July 19-23, Price: $399

Grades 6-8

Engineering Exploration -- July 7-8, Price: $100

Robotics Adventure -- July 26-28, Price: $75

There are two remaining test dates available for students to register to take the ACT this summer. The next test date is scheduled for June 12, and registration is due Friday, May 7.

The last test date is scheduled for July 17, and registration is due June 18. The cost of the ACT is $55. The ACT is a standardized entrance exam used by colleges and universities to make admissions decisions. To register for the ACT, go to www.act.org.

The Osage Nation offers several educational support programs to all students who are legally enrolled members of the tribe. High school students are supported by the College Entrance Assistance Program (CEAT), where they can receive financial support for the ACT/SAT exams, college application fees and test preparation materials. For more information on the CEAT program or to complete an application for assistance, please contact the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.

Community & School Events:

May 4

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.

May 6

American Legion Meeting, 6 p.m.

May 11

Chamber Meeting, noon.

All Sports Banquet, 6:30 p.m.

May 13

Last Day of School

Kindergarten Graduation, 8:15 a.m.

Elementary Awards Assembly, 9:30 a.m.