Osage County Extension plans Feral Swine Management program

The Osage County Extension office is coordinating a Feral Swine Management program from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 8. To participate, contact the Extension Service office in Pawhuska at 918-287-4170.

The program will cover basic elements of swine trapping and management. Oklahoma State University Extension Wildlife Specialist Dwayne Elmore, and Kenny Kellet of USDA Wildlife Services, will be speakers for the event. They will provide a demonstration of a hog trap.

Directions to the program site are as follows: From the intersection of Oklahoma 18 and 20, south of Fairfax, drive 2.6 miles east on Oklahoma 20 to County Road (CR) 5901, then south 4.7 miles. Look for OSU Extension signs. The last 300 yards will be along a field edge down to the hog traps. From the Hominy 4-way stop sign, drive west on Oklahoma 20 for 17.8 miles to CR 5901, then south 4.7 miles. The last 300 yards will be along a field edge down to the hog traps. CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be encouraged.