Commissioners move ahead on section line decision

Osage County commissioners voted, 3-0, on April 19 to move ahead with opening a section line to allow access to a parcel of property.

The commissioners were scheduled to consider approving a formal resolution on the issue in their April 26 meeting, according to an agenda for that session.

The county board’s actions are a response to an application for a section line opening in the name of Jo Ann Rogers. The application indicates the desire to build a gravel access road.

Lauren Jech, of the Northcutt Law Firm, spoke April 19 in favor of the section line opening. John Farley III, of the Drummond Law Firm, opposed the request for a section line opening and requested a delay.

Farley told county commissioners he was attending their meeting on behalf of Gentner Drummond, and Farley indicated an agreement might be possible regarding a private easement. Farley identified Drummond Law’s client in the matter as Chad Crissup.

Jech told commissioners she doubted an agreement on a private easement was possible.

“I don’t think an agreement is going to happen,” she said, emphasizing that the commissioners should address the issue of a property owner – Rogers -- being “landlocked,” without access to her property.

Discussion of the issue April 19 included consideration of how long it would take to readvertise for a public hearing on the section line opening if a delay were to be granted.

Discussion of the Rogers property also indicated a likely or impending sale of the property to a party identified as Jim Bob Askew.