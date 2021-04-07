Osage Nation provides summer employment opportunities

Misty Farber

Week of April 7-13

The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department offers summer employment for Native American youth residing within the Osage Reservation boundaries. Work is available within Osage County and pays $11.50 an hour.

Youth must be between the ages of 15 and 20 to be eligible to apply. Applications are available online until April 30 and can be accessed at https://www.osagenation-nsn.gov/what-we-do/financial-assistance. For questions and specific eligibility requirements, call 918-287-5325 or click on the link to learn more about the summer youth program.

The Barnsdall High School baseball team has a full schedule this week, as it participates in a conference tournament at Fairfax starting Thursday, April 8, and concluding on Saturday, April 10. Please see the tournament bracket for exact times and dates.

The team will travel to Summit Christian on Monday, April 12, and to Glencoe on Tuesday, April 13. All games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The high school slow-pitch softball team is at home this week, as it hosts several games at Wyrick Field. The team will host Prue at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, and will host Depew at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. The team will also host Sperry at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. The team is scheduled to play a three-way on Tuesday, as it takes on Oilton and Chelsea. Games will be at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon Tuesday, April 13, with lunch served to all in attendance for $5 each. Meetings are held at the Barnsdall Community Center on the second Tuesday of each month. All members will receive an agenda emailed to them at the end of the week.

The junior high school track team will travel to Sperry for a meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.

Community & School Events:

April 8

HS Softball at Home v. Prue, 5 p.m.

HS Baseball Conference Tournament, TBD

April 9

HS Softball at Home v. Depew, 5:30 p.m.

April 12

HS Softball at Home v. Sperry, 4:30 p.m.

HS Baseball at Summit Christian, 4 p.m.

April 13

JH track at Sperry, 9:30 a.m.

Chamber of Commerce luncheon, noon

HS Softball at Home, 4 p.m.

HS Baseball at Glencoe, 4 p.m.