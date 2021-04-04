Police issue alert about catalytic converters being stolen

Pawhuska police have issued an alert to local residents, cautioning them to keep an eye out for vehicles idling near their places of employment that are not usually seen in the area.

The Pawhuska Police Department told the Journal-Capital there have been at least two fairly recent incidents in town, in which catalytic converters have been stolen off of vehicles. One incident involved a vehicle parked at the Pawhuska Hospital, and the other incident involved a Head Start vehicle parked near the intersection of Lynn Avenue and 15th Street. The two incidents would have taken place within a few blocks of each other.

If you see any suspicious activity involving vehicles in the vicinity of your workplace or home, contact the Pawhuska Police Department at 918-287-4545.