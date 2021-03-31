Plan to bring youngsters to Easter Egg hunt Saturday

Misty Farber

Week of March 31 to April 6

It is that time of year, when the Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Easter Egg Hunt. There will be 1,000 eggs filled with candy and $120 dollars of prize money to be divided among three age groups. The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Barnsdall High School football field.

The high school track team will travel to Pawhuska for a meet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 1.

The high school baseball team has a full schedule, as it travels to two games this week and hosts two games. The team will travel to Caney Valley on Thursday, April 1, and to Nowata on Friday, April 2. The team will then host Hominy on Monday, April 5, and Frontier on Tuesday, April 6. All games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The high school slow-pitch softball team is on the road this week, as it is scheduled to play three games. The team will travel to Shilder on Friday, April 3, to play at 11 a.m. The team will then travel to Ketchum on Monday, April 5, and Hominy on Tuesday, April 6. All softball games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The American Legion post will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building on Main Street.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 5. All board meetings are held at the Elementary School Teacher Workroom unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website before the meeting.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at City Hall unless otherwise noted.

As a reminder, Barnsdall City Hall has made it easy for citizens to pay their utility bills from home. The account can be paid online at paystation.com/pay/barnsdall-pwa, by phone at 918-847-2980, or by drop box at City Hall.

