COVID-19 cases surge 23.5% in Oklahoma

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.5% as 2,480 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,008 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,676 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16.2% from the week before. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harmon, Marshall and Comanche counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 451 cases; Tulsa County, with 373 cases; and Cleveland County, with 299. Weekly case counts rose in 72 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Oklahoma ranked 15th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 30.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 28.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 216,971 vaccine doses, compared to 187,442 the week before that. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 1,869,610 doses.

In Oklahoma, 62 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 87 people were reported dead.

A total of 436,971 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,850 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,262,377 people have tested positive and 549,335 people have died.