Reminder: Early voting set for Thursday, Friday

Early voting for the Ward 2 Pawhuska City Council general election will be this Thursday and Friday, April 1-2, at the Osage County Election Board's office on Kihekah Avenue. Early in-person voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The candidates are Susan Bayro and Amber Nash. The winner of this election will serve the remaining year of a council term originally won in 2019 by former Councilwoman Jourdan Foran.

Voters who do not cast ballots during early voting can still vote on Tuesday, April 6, which is election day.