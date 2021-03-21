Pawhuska Chamber postpones gala fundraiser

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has postponed its gala fundraiser for 2021 from late March until a later date, according to Executive Director Joni Nash.

"We're definitely not to that point where we can put 300 people in a building and feel comfortable about it," Nash said.

The Chamber usually holds its gala dinner and auction at the Elks Lodge building, west of downtown. Last year, it was unable to hold its gala, which is its largest single fundraiser on an annual basis.

Nash said that late summer and early fall are being looked at as possible times to reschedule the 2021 gala.

"We miss it and we want to have it, but we want to do it at the right time," Nash said. The Chamber's Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the event.

Nash also said the Chamber still has prints of a Cameron Free painting of a Pawhuska street scene available for $150 each.