Pawhuska school district begins roof repairs, replacements

The superintendent of Pawhuska Public Schools on March 8 announced that roof repair and replacement projects were getting under way at the school district's buildings.

"So, we're looking at at least two months of roof repairs," David Cash said.

The total amount of the repairs and replacements will be in excess of $4 million, he said. The school district had just received a first insurance check of some $1.5 million to begin the work, he said.

Materials had been staged near the old gymnasium and the junior high school, and workers had started on a roof replacement at the old gym, located along Lynn Avenue.

"At the end, we'll have really good roofs," Cash said.

"Every facility will be touched," he told the Journal-Capital regarding the roofing project. He spoke of "perpetual leaks" that had plagued the elementary school and the high school. The roof problems were a result of storm damage, he said.

In other business March 8, Cash told the Board of Education that he had consulted with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association regarding a possible policy to govern the Facebook livestreaming of Board of Education meetings. Board members had a lively discussion of the subject in their February meeting, and Cash had said he intended to bring forward a policy draft.

The superintendent said March 8, however, that OSSBA advised him there was no such thing as a policy regarding Facebook livestreaming. He indicated that the online streaming of board meetings will continue.

"I think it's important to stream our board meetings," Cash said.

The practice gives residents who may not be able to attend the meetings the opportunity to view them in real time. It also gives them the opportunity to post comments in real time.

The board also welcomed a new member and thanked an outgoing member for his service. Justin Turney, pastor of Pawhuska First Baptist Church, won election to the Board of Education in a February election. He took more than 50% of the vote in a three-candidate primary and won the seat outright.

Turney took his oath of office March 8 to succeed Mike Tolson, who did not seek re-election. Cash presented Tolson with a plaque as a token of the district's thanks.