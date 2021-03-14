Kihekah Avenue to become 1920s Fairfax for movie

The folks making "Gray Horse," a movie based on David Grann's bestselling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon," last week told members of the Pawhuska City Council that they aim to turn Kihekah Avenue into 1920s Fairfax for a few weeks.

"We are going to recreate a train station," Mike Fantasia said, adding that movie crews would lay track and bring in a train, and then take it all away when the needed images had been created.

Fantasia, a veteran of the movie industry, said the Kihekah Avenue set will be the largest he has worked on in a couple of decades. The movie crews will be doing roof repairs to some properties, and doing remediation of asbestos and mold. The intent will be to leave the structures in better shape than they were previously, he said.

For about 20 days -- roughly in between mid-May and mid-June -- Kihekah Avenue will be a movie set, Fantasia said. He explained that work on the street will probably finish in early to mid-June.

"It's gonna be something. It is a little mindboggling," Fantasia said.

At-Large Councilor Steve Tolson said he had sent a list of questions (perhaps 14-15 questions) to one of Fantasia's assistants.

Fantasia said one of the concerns he is trying to address is what sort of dirt to use on Kihekah Avenue to create the look of the 1920s but also have as few adverse effects as possible.

"Dirt is not dirt," he said with a chuckle.