Ladd and Caleb Drummond hospitalized after accident

PAWHUSKA — A nephew of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond was critically injured when two fire trucks collided head-on Wednesday afternoon on a rural Osage County road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Caleb Drummond, 21, and Ladd Drummond, 52, collided about 8 miles west of Pawhuska around 1:45 p.m.

Caleb Drummond, Ree Drummond's nephew, was admitted in critical condition to a Tulsa hospital Wednesday afternoon. He was thrown about 70 feet in the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and had head, internal, arm and leg injuries.

Ladd Drummond, Ree Drummond's husband, reportedly refused medical treatment at the accident scene.

Ree Drummond said Thursday morning on Facebook that her husband and nephew were both hospitalized, and gave thanks for prayers offered on behalf of the family.

The Highway Patrol reported that decreased visibility on the gravel road due to high winds was a probable factor in the crash. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The truck Ladd Drummond was driving reportedly was not equipped with a seat belt.

Since 2011, Ree Drummond has filmed her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman" in "The Lodge," a guest house on the family's ranch.

Drummond, also known for her blog "The Pioneer Woman,” and her downtown Pawhuska business interests, described watching Caleb graduate from high school in a 2018 post.

"Caleb, my nephew, graduated Friday night!" she wrote. "It was surreal; there’s no way he’s old enough to graduate from high school. As in No. Possible. Way."

In another page on her blog from 2014, Drummond described her fondness for Caleb, calling him "his father’s clone in every way."

"Used to take my keys off the pew in church and snicker as I looked under the cushion, on the floor, and inside the hymnal for them," she wrote. "And actually, he still does this. Calls me 'ma’am.' He’s a good kid."

Oklahoma Film + Music Office Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said in a statement Wednesday: "On behalf of Oklahoma's film and television community, our hearts go out to the Drummond family this evening. We send our support and best wishes during this time.”

Caleb Drummond is the son of Tim and Missy Drummond.

Charles Trepany of USA Today contributed to this story.