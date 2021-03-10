Remember upcoming Red Cross blood drive

Misty Farber

Week of March 10-16

I hope everyone is enjoying the 70-degree weather we are supposed to have this week. Hopefully, the spring weather continues as Barnsdall students begin their spring break. Students will begin their spring vacation on Friday, March 12, and return to school on Monday, March 22. Students will also participate in a virtual day on Friday, March 26. As a reminder, parents and guardians can monitor their child's grades using the Wengage parent portal at www.ok.wengage.com/barnsdall.

It is time to start planning for summer! The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education are offering FREE Summer Academies to all students in grades 8 to 12. There are 26 summer academies at 19 college campuses across the state. Students will live on campus and experience college life while learning and exploring science, technology, engineering, and math majors. Registration is open, and spaces are expected to fill up quickly. Register at the following link: www.okhighered.org/summer-academies.

All Barnsdall baseball and softball teams are participating in tournaments this week, as they prepare for a week off for spring break. The Lady Panthers high school softball team will travel to Oilton for a tournament, while the high school baseball team travels to Caney Valley. The baseball tournament begins on Thursday, March 11, while the girls tournament begins on Friday, March 12.

The junior high baseball team will also travel to a tournament this week in Fairfax, beginning Thursday, March 11. Good luck, Panthers!

Mark your calendars to remind you that Barnsdall High School will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. If you would like to schedule an appointment, you may do so at the following website: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

You may also do the Rapid Pass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire to save more time. RapidPass can reduce the time of donors by up to 15 minutes. To complete a RapidPass, go to the following link: www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met this week on Tuesday and had several items on the agenda to discuss. Shawn Hamm, CFO for Nucera Solutions, was on the agenda to speak, and the plan to mark historical locations in Barnsdall was up for discussion. More details of the chamber meeting will be in next week's column.

The spring school athletic pocket schedules are now available and will be distributed this week. The pocket schedules provide the calendars for slow-pitch softball, baseball, and track.

Barnsdall Citizens Inc. will be hosting a 50-Plus dinner and bingo on Thursday, March 18. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Barnsdall Community Center.

Community & School Events:

March 11

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

HS Softball at Woodland, 5 p.m.

March 12

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

HS Softball, Oilton Tournament

JH Baseball, Conference Tournament at Woodland

March 13

HS Baseball, Caney Valley Tournament

HS Softball, Oilton Tournament

JH Baseball, Conference Tournament at Woodland

March 15

Spring Break

March 16

Chamber of Commerce, noon