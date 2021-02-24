Juniors, seniors may apply for Page Program

Misty Farber

Week of Feb. 24 - March 2

Hopefully, the extreme winter weather conditions are behind us, and we can look forward to warmer temperatures that spring weather will bring.

Barnsdall students will be participating in a virtual day this Friday, Feb. 26. Next week, students will complete the third quarter as they move closer to spring break in just a few weeks. Spring break is scheduled for March 15-19. Students will also participate in one virtual day in the upcoming month, on March 26.

If you are planning spring break activities and want to stay close to home, Woolaroc is a special place to visit, with lots to offer for a full day of activities. Woolaroc has two popular attractions, the Mountain Man Camp and the Animal Barn, opening on March 17. Visitors will learn about the lifestyles of fur traders from the 1840s at the Mountain Man Camp. The camp has been a favorite attraction of Woolaroc for 25 years.

The Animal Barn is another popular attraction and is home to many baby animals such as chickens, rabbits, goats, and calves. These attractions are free to visit with the cost of admission. Woolaroc is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Oklahoma legislative session is under way and is offering juniors and seniors an opportunity to apply to work as a page as part of the Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program. The program is available during the legislative session until the last Friday in May. Students are assigned as a page for one week, beginning on Monday and ending on Thursday. For more information on the program and to apply, please visit the following website: https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx

The Osage Nation is offering the Summertime Achievement Reward (STAR) scholarship for students to attend a summer camp or training this summer. The scholarship can be used to pay for art, math, athletic, pre-college, or science camp. The camp or training can be in-person or virtual. Students in grades 7th through 11th and who have a 3.5 GPA are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is May 1.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at City Hall unless otherwise noted.

Community & School Events:

Feb. 26

Virtual Day

March 2

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.