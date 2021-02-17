Red Cross blood drive set for March 31 in Barnsdall

Misty Farber

Week of Feb 17-23

I hope everyone is safe and warm during these extreme temperatures we are experiencing this week.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be distributing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will be having a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Free Will Baptist Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce canceled its monthly meeting last week due to the weather. The next meeting will be at noon March 9 at the Community Center.

The Osage Nation is hosting another ACT/SAT Test Prep class for all Osage and JOM students during the week of Spring Break. The course will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., or 1 to 3 p.m. All students in grades 6-12 are invited to register. Students will participate in a practice test, and learn about financial literacy and college preparation. If you are interested in attending, register by calling Avis Ballad or Chelsea Christian at 918.287-5300, or email education@osagenation-nsn.gov. All attendees will be eligible for door prizes.

Barnsdall High School will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the high school gym. Each unit given at the blood drive will count toward a scholarship of up to $2,750. A senior will be selected as a recipient of the scholarship to use at a college of their choice. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of units collected throughout the year from community blood drives. Please support the students and help build the total number of units collected as they reach for their goal of 201 units. T-shirts and refreshments are provided to all donors.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to donate blood, you may do so at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-733-2767. You may also do the RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire to save more time. RapidPass can reduce the time of donors by up to 15 minutes. To complete a RapidPass, go to www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

The boys' high school basketball season is officially over, as the team lost 55-48 to Yale on Thursday night in the district tournament. The boys will now shift to the spring season sports of track and baseball. The schedules for the spring sports teams are made available in a pocket schedule by the Chamber of Commerce.

The girls’ high school basketball season is still under way as I complete this column. The girls had a bye for the first game and played Garber in the second round on Friday evening. Both teams will advance to the Regional Tournament hosted at Yale. Good luck Lady Panthers!

As a reminder, please check the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page and website for updates and cancellations to all extra-curricular activities and events.

Community & School Events:

Feb. 17

Mobile Food Pantry at LFWC, 11 a.m. to noon

Feb. 20

Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank, 10 a.m. to noon