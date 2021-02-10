Winter sports teams prepare for postseason competition

Misty Farber

Week of Feb 10-16

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to discuss planning for the Easter Egg Hunt and Bigheart Day. More details of the meeting will follow in next week's column. As a reminder, Chamber of Commerce membership is still available for anyone who is interested. The cost of membership is $15 for individuals.

The high school basketball teams were scheduled to have played their last regular-season games on Tuesday against Hominy. The boys and girls teams will now travel to Garber for district competition, as they play Yale and Garber for an opportunity to win a district title. The district tournament begins Friday, Feb. 12, with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 8 p.m. Both teams will play Yale for the first game. The winner of game one will advance on Saturday to play Garber, which has a bye for the first game. Saturday's games will also begin with the girls playing at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. The winner and runner-up of the district tournament will advance to regionals, which will be played at Yale. Please check the Barnsdall High School Facebook page for an updated schedule of game times and cancellations. Good luck, Panthers and Lady Panthers!

The high school wrestling team will travel to Blackwell for regionals this weekend, as the Panthers edge closer to the state tournament, which will take place next week. The regional tournament begins Friday, Feb. 12, and ends Saturday. Please check the Barnsdall School Wrestling Facebook page for more information and details of the Regional tournament. Good luck, Panthers!

As a reminder, please check the Barnsdall Public School Facebook page and website for updates and cancellations to all extra-curricular activities and events.

Also as a reminder, several local agencies are available to help those in need of resources. Oklahoma 211 provides information and referral services to meet a wide range of needs, including food, housing, legal services, child care, mental health services, and job programs. Oklahoma 211 is available 24 hours a day. Call 2-1-1 or Text "211OK" to 898211211. You can also visit the website -- www.211oklahoma.org -- for details.

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville is a nonprofit organization helping families in need. The outreach includes a food pantry, clothing center, and crisis response. To receive services, you will need to fill out an application and receive a CC-MMO ID card. Once you obtain a card, you will be eligible to receive food once a week and visit the clothing center during operating hours. Hours of operation are 9 to 11 a.m. Monday to Wednesday and noon. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. No appointment is necessary. The outreach is located at 1845 W. 4th St., Bartlesville, and can be reached by phone at 918-337-3703.

Community & School Events:

Feb. 12

BPS Virtual Day

HS Wrestling Dual State

HS Basketball Districts

Feb. 13

HS Wrestling Dual State

HS Basketball Districts