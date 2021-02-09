Voters turn out in frigid temps to select school board member, city councilors

Pawhuska voters Feb. 9 turned out in sub-freezing weather to cast ballots in three City Council elections and one education board election.

Justin Turney won a seat on the Pawhuska Board of Education, receiving 280 votes, as opposed to 137 votes for Shannon Shaw Duty and 59 votes for Lyndell R. Malone. Since Turney received a majority of the vote, there will be no general election matchup.

In the Ward 3 council race, incumbent Mark Buchanan defeated newcomer Dhruti Patel, 272-121.

In the Ward 4 council race, Rodger Milleson defeated Carrie Ann Watters, 238-151.

In the Ward 2 council race, Susan Bayro was the leader with 192 votes, which was 48.73 percent of votes cast. Amber Nash was second with 126 votes. Bruce Malone was third with 76 votes.

It appears Bayro and Nash will meet in the April 6 general election.