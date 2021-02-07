Pawhuska's Jamar Goff signs with UCO

Pawhuska High School senior Jamar Goff last week signed a letter of intent to play college football next season for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Goff, 18, played on the defensive line for the 2020 PHS Huskies, who went 12-1 and made it to the state Class A semifinals. The roster listed Goff at 6 feet 6 inches tall and 350 pounds.

When Pawhuska head football coach Matt Hennesy first met Goff, the young man explained he was a basketball player first. Goff is quick and agile for a large athlete.

During a recent football awards program, Hennesy said that UCO made a concerted bid for Goff’s services, sending coaches to Pawhuska on a regular basis to watch him.

Goff, in a telephone interview Feb. 3 after signing his letter of intent, recalled the effort UCO made.

“They showed up like three times a week, and they just really showed how much they wanted me,” Goff said. He attributed his decision to play at UCO to the Edmond school being characterized by “good people, a good community, nice facilities and a nice place to get an education.”

Goff signed his letter in a brief ceremony at PHS on the morning of Feb. 3, with family members, friends and school staff members present. PHS Principal Lori Justus said Goff made a speech and handled things well during the signing ceremony.

“Jamar did a good job,” Justus said.

Goff said his experience at Pawhuska High has allowed him to form meaningful relationships.

“I made a lot of good relationships, and brotherhood, with a lot of people,” Goff said.

In addition to being a standout athlete, Goff has shown talent in the classroom. His grade-point average for the fall 2020 semester was a 3.7, and he says he enjoys English.

“I enjoy reading,” Goff said, though he added that the necessity of sometimes engaging in virtual learning because of concerns about COVID-19 has not made it easy.

Goff credited Hennesy with being an important guiding figure in his development, as an athlete and otherwise.

“He’s been guiding me and directing me into the right directions since I met him,” Goff said.

Goff is a member of the PHS varsity boys basketball team and is one of the team’s larger players and is a force inside. Basketball head coach Talby Justus describes Goff as a team player who wants to make constructive use of his talents.

“He has totally bought into our team. I could not be more proud of him,” Justus said. “He is trying to do the right thing, and he understands that he is a special talent, and he doesn’t want to be the one to get in the way of that.”

Goff is the second member of the 2020 Huskies football team to sign a letter of intent to play at the collegiate level in 2021. Earlier, his foster brother, Bryce Drummond, committed to the University of North Texas.