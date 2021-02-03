Pawhuska voters head to the polls next Tuesday

Pawhuska voters are scheduled to go to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 9, to cast ballots in three city council races and one board of education race.

Polling places for election day balloting will be the Presbyterian Disciples Church and Calvary Baptist Church. Polling hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In-person early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5, at the Osage County Election Board, 630 Kikekah Ave. If you have questions, call the Election Board at 918-287-3036 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Candidates for the board of education seat being vacated by Mike Tolson, who is not seeking re-election, are Shannon Shaw Duty, Lyndell Malone and Justin Turney. Duty edits Osage News, Malone owns the Osage Laundry along with her husband, and Turney is pastor of First Baptist Church. The Journal-Capital has published profile articles submitted by the candidates. These can be located on the newspaper’s website.

If no one receives 50 percent plus one on Feb. 9, the top two will run it off on April 6.

The Ward 2 city council seat is on the ballot due to the recent resignation of councilwoman Jourdan Foran, who resigned after moving to Bartlesville for a new job. The candidates for this seat are competing to see who will serve the last year of Foran’s three-year term. Candidates include Susan Bayro, who is a strategic planning analyst for the Osage Nation; Bruce Malone, who owns the Osage Laundry along with his wife, Lyndell; and Amber Nash, who is retired from the USDA-Osage County Farm Service Agency, where she represented fellow employees in negotiations with the national office.

If none of the three candidates in Ward 2 gets a majority of the vote Feb. 9, the top two finishers will run it off on April 6 in the general election. The Ward 2 seat will be on the ballot again next year for a four-year term.

In Ward 3, incumbent councilor Mark Buchanan is seeking re-election. He is opposed by political newcomer Dhruti Patel.

Buchanan is the founding pastor of Pawhuska Bible Church. Patel has worked at Benson Lumber and the Steve Holcombe law firm. Candidate profiles for Patel and Buchanan are in this edition of the Journal-Capital.

In Ward 4, incumbent councilor John Brazee decided not to seek re-election. The candidates for the seat are former at-large councilor Rodger Milleson, who owns an oilfield supply company, and Carrie Ann Watters.

All Pawhuska voters can vote in all of the races. Voters are not limited to voting just for candidates in the ward where they live. Candidates are supposed to be residents of their wards. Those casting ballots in city council races should be residents of the city of Pawhuska. Those voting in the board of education race should be residents of the Pawhuska School District.