Mark Buchanan seeks re-election in Ward 3

My name is Mark Buchanan, and I am running for re-election to Pawhuska City Council Ward 3.

I am married to Donna Buchanan and pastor of Pawhuska Bible Church. I have one daughter, Grace Alexander, who is married to Josh Alexander. I have been blessed with four grandchildren, Sidney Walker, Isaiah Walker, Jace Alexander, and Zane Alexander. Donna, Grace and I moved to Pawhuska in 1995 and started Pawhuska Bible Church.

I was elected to the Pawhuska City Council in 2003 and have been there since. I have watched Pawhuska grow into a city that attracts people from every corner of the United States and then some. I believe Pawhuska has a great future.

“Thank You” for allowing me the privilege to serve you as a councilman for Ward 3 of the City of Pawhuska. It has been a great pleasure and honor. During my tenure, I have been fair, honest and reliable.

Since being elected to the council, I quickly learned that it is imperative to work with other council members to get things done. Someone asked me, “What have you done for Pawhuska?” My answer was, “On my own, absolutely nothing, but I have worked with four other Councilmen to get a lot accomplished!”

If re-elected, I will continue to serve the people of Pawhuska to make it a great place to live and work.