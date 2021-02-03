Dhruti Patel seeks to serve Pawhuska on its council

Submitted

Greetings, Pawhuska! I’m Dhruti Patel. The vast majority of you know me from me working at Benson Lumber Co., some of you know me from me working for attorney and former city councilman Steve Holcombe, and some of you don’t know me at all. I am a candidate for Ward 3 on the Pawhuska City Council.

I graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration & Management & Organizational Leadership. In mid-2020, I went back to school for my master’s degree. Previously, I have run a leadership program at one of my former employers. Though I may not have much experience, my education and skills in leadership make me a very strong candidate for the Pawhuska City Council.

As a citizen of Pawhuska, it is my belief that most citizens do not know what the functions of City Council are. I, along with my other councilmembers, will bring more transparency to the public. I will also make sure that the tax revenues Pawhuska collects are used in an effective manner to protect and expand the infrastructure of our small community. It is further my belief that we must all work together to make our town a better place. It is difficult for one person to accomplish a goal, but if all five members of the City Council come together, the City of Pawhuska can become one of the most prosperous cities in Osage County.

I am running because I want to help the community that I have called home since I was 2 years old. Your vote for me would be a vote for a bigger, brighter, and better future of Pawhuska. Remember to vote for me on Feb. 9!