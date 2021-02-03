Barnsdall wrestlers place in competition

By Misty Farber

Week of Feb. 3-9

Congratulations to the Barnsdall wrestling team, as seven wrestlers came away with a place on the winners podium at the Western Conference. The junior high school winners consisted of Easton Malone, who came in first; Blaine Gilbert, who came in second; and Brohk Townley, who came in fifth. The high school team winners consisted of Carson Dildine, who came in second; Trace Wells, who came in fourth; Hunter Auschwitz, who came in fifth; and Kendal Owens, who came in sixth. Great job, Panthers.

The high school wrestling team is preparing to go to conference next weekend. The tournament will be held at Blackwell and begins Friday, Feb. 12, and ends Saturday, Feb. 13. Please check the Barnsdall High School Facebook page for more details. Good luck, Panthers!

The Barnsdall High School basketball team is scheduled to play three games this week. The Panthers will host Caney Valley on Thursday, Feb. 4. The team will also travel to Woodland High School to play on Friday, Feb. 5, and host Hominy on Tuesday, Feb. 9. As a reminder, all high school game activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the girls game. Next week, the team is headed to districts.

The junior high basketball team will complete its season this week, as it hosts the Nowata Ironmen at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. These athletes will now transition to baseball or track for the spring season.

As a reminder, please check the Barnsdall Public School Facebook page and website for updates and cancellations to all extra-curricular activities and events.

The American Legion will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Barnsdall Community Center with lunch served for $5. A full agenda will be emailed to all Chamber members later this week.

Tri County Technology Center visited with students as they prepared for their virtual open house. Students interested in attending Tech next year will receive bonus points on their applications for registering and attending the open house.

The virtual tour is scheduled for 4–6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Please visit Tri County Tech's website to learn more about the programs, application process, and how to sign up for the virtual tour. Visit https://tricountytech.edu/high-school/programs/

Community & School Events:

Feb. 4

Parent/Teacher Conference, 4-7 p.m.

American Legion, 6 p.m.

HS Basketball at Home v. Caney Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 5

HS Basketball at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

JH Basketball at Home v. Nowata, 5 p.m.

School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9

Chamber of Commerce, 12 p.m.

Tri County Tech Virtual Open House, 4-6 p.m.

HS Basketball at Home v. Hominy, 6:30 p.m.