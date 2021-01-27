Amber Nash vies for seat on Pawhuska City Council

Submitted

Hello, my name is Amber Nash and I am a candidate for the Ward 2 seat on the Pawhuska City Council.

I was born and raised in Pawhuska, graduating with the class of 1970. I attended Oklahoma State University and Westark (University of Arkansas) earning a degree in History.

I worked as an advertising rep for the Pawhuska Journal-Capital and KXVQ radio. I was also involved with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce on Cavalcade street dances and parades.

I retired from for the USDA-Osage County Farm Service Agency after 28 years. I had represented FSA employees during negotiations with the FSA National Office in Washington, D.C.

I also represented Oklahoma’s 77 FSA County Offices as legislative chair, vice president and president during discussions with Oklahoma's Congressional delegation.

If we are not moving forward, then are standing still! Pawhuska offers so much to so many people, not only our visitors but to each one of us, and our city government must continue to use its available resources to improve and update the services it provides.

Areas that I see needing to be updated and upgraded include our drinking water situation, our streets and drainage, along with updating our sewer system and water outages. But that means we all must be willing to move forward. I would appreciate the opportunity to help Pawhuska move forward and all of us enjoying the rewards!