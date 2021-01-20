Barnsdall Schools moves to distance learning

Misty Farber

Week of Jan 20-26

Barnsdall Public Schools has transitioned to distance learning for the instructional week of Jan. 19-21 because of the number of students who are in quarantine. The district will be providing lunches to students whose parents called on Monday to request lunches for the week. For additional information or questions regarding distance learning or lunches, please contact the school at 918-847-2271 or visit the district's website.

The Osage Nation is offering groceries and housing assistance for eligible citizens. Applicants must reside in Osage County and belong to a federally recognized tribe. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the Osage Nation Assistance Department at 918-847-5325.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be providing food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center (LFWC) will be having a mobile pantry from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Cook Memorial Food Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met last week and discussed several new business items on the agenda. The Chamber reported that Christmas in Barnsdall had another successful year in 2020, giving out $4,325 in cash prizes. Thank you to the Chamber, which puts much work into making this event bigger and better each year.

The Chamber also discussed the Easter Egg Hunt and Bigheart Day's planning and approved both of those events. The Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 3, at the high school football field, and Bigheart Day will be Saturday, May 29. The Easter Egg Hunt activities will be split into three age groups with more than 1,000 eggs filled with candy for children to gather in hopes of winning a prize.

The Chamber also discussed the Bigheart Day activities as it is planning the day around the theme of Education, marking the 100th anniversary of the first graduating class of Barnsdall High School. The Chamber hopes to have a carnival scheduled for the event and is working on adding more electrical outlets for more vendors for the day.

The Bigheart Day planning meetings have been scheduled for the fourth Monday of every month, beginning with the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The planning committee could really use the help to organize and coordinate all of the activities for this event. If you are interested in participating in the planning of Barnsdall's biggest event of the year, please plan to attend the monthly meetings.

The new pocket athletic schedules for baseball, slow-pitch softball, and track have been ordered and will be delivered soon. Thank you to JK Country Feed & Ranch Supply, Miller EMS, and Bill and Alex Lynch for sponsoring the pocket athletic schedules. Your support and generosity are much appreciated.

The Barnsdall FFA Chapter reported to the Chamber that it would be having a cinnamon roll sale and an FFA Labor Auction soon. They are also selling $1 tickets for a chance at a half-side of beef. The drawing will be on March 5, and you do not need to be present to win. For more information, please visit the Barnsdall FFA Ag Club Facebook page.

The next Chamber of Commerce's meeting is noon Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Barnsdall Junior High basketball is scheduled to play at Caney Valley on Thursday, Jan. 21. All junior high game activities start at 5 p.m. Please check the school's Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

The junior high and high school wrestling teams have two duals scheduled this week. The teams will host Pawnee on Thursday, Jan. 21, and travel to Holland Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The duals begin at 6 p.m. Please check the Barnsdall Wrestling Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

The Barnsdall High School basketball teams will host the Pawhuska Huskies on Tuesday, Jan. 26. As a reminder, all high school game activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the girls' game.

Please check the Barnsdall Public School's Facebook page and website for updates and cancellations to all extra-curricular activities.

Community & School Events:

Jan. 20

LFWC Mobile Pantry, 11 a.m.-noon

Jan. 21

JH Basketball at Caney Valley, 5 p.m.

JH/HS Wrestling at Home v. Pawnee, 6 p.m.

Jan. 23

Free Will Baptist Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon

Jan. 26

HS Basketball at Home v. Pawhuska, 6:30 pm

Wrestling @ Holland Hall 6 p.m.