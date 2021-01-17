Foran booked at county jail

Former Pawhuska City Councilor Jourdan Foran was booked about 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Osage County jail on suspicion of DUI, resisting an executive officer, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Foran resigned from the Pawhuska City Council after taking a job in Bartlesville and moving there. The Ward 2 seat that she formerly held is currently vacant and is to be filled through an election. The primary is scheduled for Feb. 9 and there are three candidates.

The Journal-Capital will follow up on the arrest and seek a full report on the incident that led to Foran's arrest.