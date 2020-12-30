Lyndell Malone seeks term on Pawhuska Board of Education

Submitted

Hi, my name is Lyndell Malone. I am running for Pawhuska school board. I would like to give you a little bit of my background and why I chose to run. I am a mother of four grown children, grandmother of four and a great-grandmother of five.

I was a special needs teacher for over 25 years at V.I.P. Tots (Valley Intervention Program), a private nonprofit school in California, before moving to Pawhuska.

I would like to work with the others on the school board to help improve the education environment for the teachers, students and parents of Pawhuska.

We need to get our kids back into school and away from distance learning. Studies have shown that classroom learning is much more conducive to a child’s well-being than distance education.

I have the knowledge, education and experience to advocate for special needs kids.

Parents with special needs kids need a support group, as well as other parent groups.

I would like to see apprenticeship programs in our high school, as not all kids want or can afford to go to college. There are other fields of work for these young adults -- like carpenters, plumbers, electricians, administrative assistants, culinary arts, and home care workers, just to name a few. Why can’t we teach our students about running a business in high school?

I would like to see what types of after-school programs Pawhuska has for their students, and am interested in what can we do for the latchkey kids.

I look forward to seeing how the school board operates and believe that I could be a great asset to them.

I worked with the Merchants Association for two years to raise funds for teachers to buy classroom supplies.

I along with my husband, Bruce, have owned a business here in Pawhuska for the past four years serving the needs of the community. I hear a lot of concerns about children’s education.

It takes a great deal of patience love and understanding raising kids these days. I would love to have your vote in the upcoming election on Feb. 9. If elected, my door will always be open and I will be available by phone to listen to your concerns about your child’s education