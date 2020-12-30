Shannon Shaw Duty runs for seat on education board

Submitted

Hello! My name is Shannon Shaw Duty and I am proud to announce my candidacy for the Pawhuska School Board, Seat #1.

I believe in education. I believe that a good education is the great leveler. I graduated from Woodland High School in 1998. I went on to receive my Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Oklahoma, and I received a Master’s degree in Legal Studies from the University of Oklahoma, College of Law. Both degrees have provided opportunities that have enriched not only my life but that of my family. I want to make sure the students in Pawhuska know of their opportunities.

I have lived in Pawhuska for 14 years. During that time I have met and come to know many amazing families and am proud to call Pawhuska my home. I am married to Jason Duty and we have six children, five of whom attend Pawhuska schools. We have two students in high school, two in junior high, and one in elementary school. Our youngest attends Daposka Ahnkodapi, the Osage Nation’s elementary school.

As an educated and experienced award-winning journalist, I give my pledge to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ethics, fairness and accountability as a member of the school board.

Allow me to utilize my education, experience, compassion, and love for our community to help the Pawhuska School District. My hope is to make a difference so that our children can receive a top-notch education, receive the help they need to succeed and be prepared for life's challenges. I'm not afraid to work hard, be a voice for the voiceless, and stick up for my principles. In the most humble manner, I am asking for your vote.